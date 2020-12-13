AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance at Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution special, once again spending the entire show in his tour bus with Don Callis.

Omega had the chance to reunite with Bullet Club co-founder Karl Anderson prior to his match with “All Ego” Ethan Page. He and Callis joked about how the old “Machine Gun” from his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling would only need two or three minutes, maximum, to put away someone like Page.

Anderson did go on to win that later in the show, although it took him quite a bit longer than two or three minutes. The defeat furthered tension between The North, to the point where Josh Alexander actually left his matching jacket in the ring and walked out on his partner.

This is potentially interesting. The North and Good Brothers have been at odds for quite some time. Ethan Page’s contract with IMPACT is up at the end of the year and there has been a lot of talk about him signing with All Elite Wrestling. He is very well-liked pretty much everywhere and there is strong support from people within AEW at very high levels that are fans of his.