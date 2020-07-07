Kenny Omega Reveals He Planned To Wrestle At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard

During a recent interview with The Natural Aristocrat, Kenny Omega revealed he did plan on competing at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard show.

Of course, Kenny Omega was already part of AEW by this point, but that wasn’t going to stop The Cleaner from competing at the show as he was more than open to doing so. However, he noted that there was a decision made to not have any AEW talents appearing on the card at all.

Kenny said: “Oh, we all thought I was going to be there! Even though I’d already been involved with the AEW project at that point and everyone knew my intentions of going there… It was always my hope that I could still be a part of that show. But you know, things happen. It was just a preference that there was no one from AEW to represent on that card.”

Omega admits that despite not being wanted, he was more than happy and able to compete on the show. He noted there was nothing on his end that stopped things from happening and he apologised to the fans.

“But I was always ready, willing, and able. I still feel that it’s a shame that it couldn’t have happened because there was nothing on my end that had caused that to happen. But I understand there’s not just a service to the fans but there’s a very unknown business side to everything we do. I’d call about to happen. Whether it be in wrestling or fear of working any kind of job. There’s a hierarchy and there’s stuff that happens behind closed doors that no one ever hears about or talks about. And those decisions were made without my involvement, and it was decided I wouldn’t be on the show. “Again, I still apologise to fans because of that and it is a shame because I would have loved to show people something special from New Japan in one of the world’s most famous arenas.”