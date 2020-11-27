Kenny Omega Reveals He Thought He Was Going To Have To Retire In 2015

Kenny Omega recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed retirement from wrestling, revealing he almost stopped in 2015.

Cody Rhodes has recently spoken about wanting to finish his career in a few years to become a senator, and Daniel Bryan has also recently claimed his current run will be his last full-time.

But what about The Cleaner? Well, he spoke with Fightful about how he’s currently dipping his fingers into as much as he can for as long as possible but did reveal a story on how he almost retired from wrestling in 2015.