Kenny Omega Reveals He Thought He Was Going To Have To Retire In 2015

Kenny Omega recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed retirement from wrestling, revealing he almost stopped in 2015.
Cody Rhodes has recently spoken about wanting to finish his career in a few years to become a senator, and Daniel Bryan has also recently claimed his current run will be his last full-time.
But what about The Cleaner? Well, he spoke with Fightful about how he’s currently dipping his fingers into as much as he can for as long as possible but did reveal a story on how he almost retired from wrestling in 2015.
“I remember right before we did the AJ Styles turn. But earlier on in the year before, I had a very terrible herniation in my neck. It was the first time I ever had asked for time off in professional wrestling. I lost all power on the right side of my body and I thought that that was it. I thought that I was going to have to wrap it up and maybe I was already sort of winding down. I was able luckily enough to to turn it around. I think one of the greatest things I can ever ask for is being able to decide what time that is. It’d be great if I could, but unfortunately, as wrestlers, and doing what we do, we sometimes don’t have the ability to choose. In a heartbeat, these things can just fade and or they can be taken away from you. So all I’m trying to do is just kind of dip my fingers and toes as much as I as long as I can. I’m making sure that all these things that that I do take on as responsibilities are things that I enjoy outside of wrestling so that, you know, there’s never a dull moment,” Omega told Fightful in an exclusive interview.