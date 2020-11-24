Kenny Omega Reveals He’s Been Working With A Torn Labrum

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW’s Kenny Omega revealed he is currently working through an injury.

It would appear that Matt Jackson isn’t the only member of The Elite that is having to work through the pain right now. The current number one contender to the AEW World Championship revealed that he has suffered from a torn labrum, which he is having to adapt to.

“So, torn labrum as you know is no laughing matter. That’s a surgery. But you know, I’ve got a very talented and unbelievable trainer and our doctors of course are always monitoring and making sure that we’re doing okay. But our trainer Bryce Ready, next-level kind of guy. He’s kept me together and in a condition where I’m able to perform. As long as I make sure that I see him two, three times a week, I can lift, I can do full range of motion. I just need to make sure I look after it and I can avoid that surgery. Of course I can’t afford having that time off. If things get worse, of course that’s an option I’ll have to consider but when I have problems with my neck, my shoulder, my back, my knees and there are days when it’s all of ‘em. Every single thing is hurting. I go to the trainers, they kind of patch me up and I go out there and perform.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription.)

Omega is the current number one contender for the AEW World Title, and he is scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the title on the 12/2 episode of AEW Dynamite.