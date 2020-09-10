Kenny Omega Reveals His Future Plans In AEW, The Young Bucks Fined $5,000 Each

After losing the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW All Out, Kenny Omega revealed what is next for him in wrestling during AEW Dynamite.

Omega sat down backstage with Jim Ross for an interview on his run with Hangman Page, losing the titles and what is next for him in wrestling, during the chat, Omega made it clear he isn’t interested in going for a rematch, and instead wants to go back to being a singles wrestler.

“We’ve got such a deep tag team division, and you can say, we have one of the best tag team divisions in all of wrestling,” Omega said. “So, for us to get to the level that we got — we had to dig deep. We had to find out a little bit about ourselves. The part that I learned about Hangman is a part I don’t particularly like. I’m glad we had that experience together. I’m proud of our run. “If he hopes to go for the rematch, or to keep our team alive, to reconcile with Matt and Nick. I feel like he better make other plans. I’ve got my own dreams, my own goals. There are things I’m destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Hangman, and to tag team wrestling. I think it’s time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since day one.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Speaking of Elite members, The Young Bucks were also shown during the episode as Alex Marvez looked to speak with them. They wouldn’t answer the door and when they did, they delivered a double superkick to the AEW broadcaster.

It was later revealed on the show that Tony Khan had fined both Matt and Nick Jackson $5,000 each for their actions.