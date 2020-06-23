Kenny Omega Reveals There Will Be No ‘Being The Elite’ This Week

Fans may have noticed a lack of ‘Being The Elite’ video this week and that is a because those involved have decided not to post, as Kenny Omega announced.

The video series, which is co-created by Omega and The Young Bucks normally releases on a Monday, however, the trio decided that the timing wasn’t right this week to post a new episode.

“The Bucks and I have decided to hold off on releasing #BTE today,” Omega wrote. “We hope to be back some day in the near future.”

Of course, “in the near future” is quite vague wording, so it remains to be seen whether or not the series is on a one-week break or if this will last a longer time.