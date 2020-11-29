AEW
Kenny Omega Reveals Top WWE Superstars He’d Like To Work With In The Future
Kenny Omega may be just days away from capturing the AEW World Championship for the very first time, as “The Cleaner” prepares to meet Jon Moxley in arguably the most important match in AEW Dynamite history.
In a recent interview with Forbes to promote the title bout, as well as his new partnership with supplement brand REDCON1, Omega spoke highly of his time competing in the AEW tag team division and his first year with the promotion.
He was also asked about potential future opponents with which he could have instant classic matches, and gave several current WWE Superstars as examples.
“AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together.”
The story between Omega and Styles would essentially write itself. The “Phenomenal One” was on top of the Bullet Club when a young, emerging Omega was brought into the faction.
When it was publicly revealed that Styles was leaving New Japan for WWE, the “Best Bout Machine” was the one to pull the trigger on his execution, taking the reins as the head of Bullet Club and starting a journey that would directly lead to the formation of The Elite, and much later, All Elite Wrestling.
Kenny Omega Reveals He Thought He Was Going To Have To Retire In 2015
Kenny Omega recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed retirement from wrestling, revealing he almost stopped in 2015.
Cody Rhodes has recently spoken about wanting to finish his career in a few years to become a senator, and Daniel Bryan has also recently claimed his current run will be his last full-time.
But what about The Cleaner? Well, he spoke with Fightful about how he’s currently dipping his fingers into as much as he can for as long as possible but did reveal a story on how he almost retired from wrestling in 2015.
“I remember right before we did the AJ Styles turn. But earlier on in the year before, I had a very terrible herniation in my neck. It was the first time I ever had asked for time off in professional wrestling. I lost all power on the right side of my body and I thought that that was it. I thought that I was going to have to wrap it up and maybe I was already sort of winding down. I was able luckily enough to to turn it around. I think one of the greatest things I can ever ask for is being able to decide what time that is. It’d be great if I could, but unfortunately, as wrestlers, and doing what we do, we sometimes don’t have the ability to choose. In a heartbeat, these things can just fade and or they can be taken away from you. So all I’m trying to do is just kind of dip my fingers and toes as much as I as long as I can. I’m making sure that all these things that that I do take on as responsibilities are things that I enjoy outside of wrestling so that, you know, there’s never a dull moment,” Omega told Fightful in an exclusive interview.
Taz Chokes Out Cody Rhodes After Heated Segment On AEW Dynamite (Video)
The slow-burning rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Taz hit its boiling point tonight on AEW Dynamite during a segment that saw the “Human Suplex Machine” choke out the All Elite Wrestling EVP with his patented Tazmission hold.
Taz took the ring after his newest protege Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs made short work of the Nightmare Factory’s Lee Johnson in singles competition. Frustrated over the perceived lack of respect that his custom FTW Championship has received from AEW management, Tazz demanded that someone with authoritative power come to the ring and address his concerns.
The ECW legend threatened to storm the commentary table and unleash a verbal rampage of explitivies after producers made the call to cut off his mic, prompting Cody to come down and attempt to handle the problem himself. The “American Nightmare” set up a tag team match pitting himself and TNT Champion Darby Allin against Hobbs and another member of Team Taz, Ricky Starks, but it still wasn’t enough to placate him.
Things got very heated after Cody somewhat sarcastically promised to run Taz’s request “up the flagpole”, but they hit a whole new level when he asked Taz why his own son was training to become a professional wrestler with the Rhodes family, rather than his old man. True story. Check out footage from the mayhem above.
Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal & More Announced For AEW Winter Is Coming
The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will return next Wednesday night for a special episode of AEW Dynamite being billed somewhat appropriately as “Winter Is Coming”.
This specific incarnation of an over-the-top battle royale was introduced by All Elite Wrestling in 2019, with the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerging victorious to win a giant diamond ring. He used that very ring this week on Dynamite to interfere in a tag team match, opening the door for another Inner Circle victory.
Also announced for “Winter Is Coming” is a singles match between Chris Jericho and Frankie Kazarian, Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Leyla Hirsch, and a big tag team match that in any other week could main event. After Taz choked out Cody Rhodes with his signature Tazmission on Dynamite this week, Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs will team up against Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
— AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
— Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs
— Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
— Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
— Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
