Kenny Omega Reveals Top WWE Superstars He’d Like To Work With In The Future

Kenny Omega may be just days away from capturing the AEW World Championship for the very first time, as “The Cleaner” prepares to meet Jon Moxley in arguably the most important match in AEW Dynamite history.

In a recent interview with Forbes to promote the title bout, as well as his new partnership with supplement brand REDCON1, Omega spoke highly of his time competing in the AEW tag team division and his first year with the promotion.

He was also asked about potential future opponents with which he could have instant classic matches, and gave several current WWE Superstars as examples.

“AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together.”

The story between Omega and Styles would essentially write itself. The “Phenomenal One” was on top of the Bullet Club when a young, emerging Omega was brought into the faction.

When it was publicly revealed that Styles was leaving New Japan for WWE, the “Best Bout Machine” was the one to pull the trigger on his execution, taking the reins as the head of Bullet Club and starting a journey that would directly lead to the formation of The Elite, and much later, All Elite Wrestling.