Kenny Omega Reveals What Impact AJ Styles Had On His Career

AEW’s Kenny Omega recently spoke with Bleacher Report where he reflected back on his New Japan career and how AJ Styles helped him as a talent.

Omega spoke about his time with Bullet Club working against his friend, Kota Ibushi, revealing how they had to be kept apart due to how serious kayfabe was taken by New Japan.

“New Japan takes kayfabe very seriously, so you need to be separated at all times,” Omega said. “There’s no changing in the same locker rooms. You can warm up around the ring, but you’re expected to be on opposite sides of the ring if you’re a heel or a babyface.”

Kenny Omega ended up being in the corner for AJ Styles in his match with Kota Ibushi at Invasion Attack in 2015. He didn’t get involved, but he did distract Ibushi, and he revealed how much of an advocate for Omega having this moment AJ Styles was.