Kenny Omega Reveals What Impact AJ Styles Had On His Career

AEW’s Kenny Omega recently spoke with Bleacher Report where he reflected back on his New Japan career and how AJ Styles helped him as a talent.
Omega spoke about his time with Bullet Club working against his friend, Kota Ibushi, revealing how they had to be kept apart due to how serious kayfabe was taken by New Japan.
“New Japan takes kayfabe very seriously, so you need to be separated at all times,” Omega said. “There’s no changing in the same locker rooms. You can warm up around the ring, but you’re expected to be on opposite sides of the ring if you’re a heel or a babyface.”
Kenny Omega ended up being in the corner for AJ Styles in his match with Kota Ibushi at Invasion Attack in 2015. He didn’t get involved, but he did distract Ibushi, and he revealed how much of an advocate for Omega having this moment AJ Styles was.
“This was the closest, physically, I had been to Ibushi in a wrestling environment for the longest time. For it to be in this huge title match with AJ Styles, and there was going to be this moment where what I did impacted the match, it was emotional for both of us,” admitted Omega.
“I can’t take all of the credit. Actually, AJ was a huge driving force. He went to the office and said, ‘Please, Gedo [the head of New Japan’s creative team], let Kenny be the only guy that comes out. I know Kenny has this thing that he wants to do, so let Kenny have this moment.’ If there were other Bullet Club guys there, it may get lost in the shuffle. He wanted it just to be me, and I think it helped magnify the impact of what happened in the ring and the real emotions.”