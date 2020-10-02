Kenny Omega Reveals Which AEW Roster Members He Feels Are Underrepresented

Kenny Omega recently spoke about which members of the AEW roster he feels have been underrepresented so far by the company.

The Cleaner spoke with the Wrestle Buddies podcast and discussed All Elite Wrestling and how he believes two talents, in particular, could be doing a little more.

“I feel like maybe two guys that could be doing more than what they are doing, even larger and more popular, could sell more merchandise, could bring more eyeballs to our product are The Lucha Brothers, I think. Not that they’re underutilized per say, but I do think with how great they are, they’re perhaps underrepresented right now and I would love to see more of them on every episode, but that’s just me speaking as a fan.”

As well as that, Omega talked about the possibility of working with The New Day within the gaming world again, as they have previously.