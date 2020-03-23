Kenny Omega Set To Defend His AAA Mega Championship On 3/25 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced another match for this weeks episode of AEW Dynamite, with Kenny Omega set to defend his AAA Mega Championship.
This will be the third time Omega has defended the title since he originally won it. He had previously beaten Jack Evans on AEW Dark and then faced Dragon Lee at AAA TripleMania Regia in December.
The Cleaner will now be going one on one against the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara in what should be a tremendous match.
AEW has a stacked line up for the show already, with the following segments confirmed:
- Cody vs Jimmy Havoc
- Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy set to confront each other
- Best Friends vs Lucha Bros in a parking lot brawl
- Luchasaurus vs Wardlow in a lumberjack match
