Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers To Appear Together On IMPACT Wrestling Next Week

IMPACT has officially announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, will appear on the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.

The promotion will be getting back to business as usual next week after two weeks of year-end holiday specials, with only two weeks remaining at that point to build towards their annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

When we last left the former Bullet Club members, they were attacking IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns backstage – Omega’s first appearance on the show outside of his tour bus. A six-man tag team match has already been announced as the main event of Hard To Kill.

Next week’s show will also feature the second semifinal match in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Jordynne Grace and the legend Jazz will take on Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh, with the winners advancing to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the gold in the finals.