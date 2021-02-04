KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley

KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.

The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.

Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.

Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.

Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.