KENTA To Battle Jon Moxley For IWGP U.S. Title After First Ever New Japan Cup USA Win

KENTA is back, and he’s put a target on Jon Moxley’s head.

The controversial Bullet Club star emerged victorious as the winner of the first ever New Japan Cup USA tournament this Friday night, on an all new episode of NJPW STRONG.

KENTA defeated David Finlay in a hard-hitting main event match, resorting to a blatant low blow before delivering a PK and his signature Go To Sleep to score the win.

For his efforts, KENTA was awarded a large trophy and a briefcase that entitles him to a future IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship match – presumably against the current champion, Jon Moxley.

That being said, he won’t just be walking into a bout with the face of All Elite Wrestling, as New Japan has announced that KENTA will be forced to defend the briefcase at least once before they officially book his title match, similar to the G1 Climax winner on the road to Wrestle Kingdom.

It’s a fair bet that Jeff Cobb will be first in line to challenge for the New Japan Cup USA briefcase. Cobb was screwed out of a win in the semifinals last week after KENTA used the same underhanded tactics, and interrupted his victory speech this week in a tense moment.

It’s unknown when Moxley’s defense of the title will occur. New Japan tapes STRONG on a closed set in Los Angeles, but it’s unclear whether or not his AEW contract would allow him to work a taping event in the United States.