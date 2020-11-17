Kevin Dunn Discusses The Biggest Challenge Of The WWE ThunderDome

Kevin Dunn recently spoke with Cynopsis Media where he discussed the process of creating the WWE ThunderDome and the challenges it brought.

Dunn spoke about what changes were needed during the creation process of WWE’s ThunderDome, admitting that things had to be altered from what the company normally does during television tapings in order for things to work.

“I think the biggest challenge was just trying to reimagine our weekly flagship programming with a new technology that, we believe, has never been implemented before at this scale. Everything had to be reassessed as we were planning to launch ThunderDome. In testing, traditional camera shots were making the virtual fans look flat. Our entire lighting and production design had to be reimagined from the ground up. We have a great team that had to reinvent themselves, and their day to day responsibilities, in order to come up with something as innovative as WWE ThunderDome,” Dunn said.

Dunn then went on to say he thought there was nothing WWE hadn’t done from a production standpoint, and he thinks that in a post-pandemic world, WWE will still draw heavily from what it has learned during this process.