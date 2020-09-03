Kevin Nash Confirms He & His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19

WWE Hall Of Famer, Kevin Nash has become the latest person within the professional wrestling industry to confirm a positive COVID-19 test.

The Rock took to social media yesterday to announce that he and his family have tested positive for the virus, and several wrestlers responded to that news confirming they have as well. AJ Styles revealed he had previously suffered from the virus, and Kevin Nash also stated that he has had a positive test.

Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 3, 2020

The Rock then responded to Kevin’s tweet, revealing he hasn’t got his taste back yet.