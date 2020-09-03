ProWrestling.com
Kevin Nash Confirms He & His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19

WWE Hall Of Famer, Kevin Nash has become the latest person within the professional wrestling industry to confirm a positive COVID-19 test.

The Rock took to social media yesterday to announce that he and his family have tested positive for the virus, and several wrestlers responded to that news confirming they have as well. AJ Styles revealed he had previously suffered from the virus, and Kevin Nash also stated that he has had a positive test.

The Rock then responded to Kevin’s tweet, revealing he hasn’t got his taste back yet.