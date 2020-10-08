Kevin Nash Reveals Which Current Talent He Would Have Had In nWo

Kevin Nash recently chose which current WWE Superstar he would have had as a member of nWo if the faction was around today.
When speaking with The Hashtag Show, Nash was asked which female wrestler today he would choose to be in the New World Order. Straight away he picked Sasha Banks, claiming that she is the total package.
“I thought her match at SummerSlam, the psychology was amazing. There was some thought…they worked it back-and-forth. I’m not seeing that anywhere else. I’m seeing that in her match. She’s very attractive and she has that swag. She’s the total package,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)