Kevin Owens & Aleister Black On Raw Underground, Smackdown Champions Invade Raw

Owens & Black on ‘Raw Underground’

Things heated up between Kevin Owens and Aleister Black this week. The two still haven’t wrestled a match, but they DID meet at Raw Underground to fight it out in the unique, no holds barred environment. Highlights below.

Both Superstars were attacked before they could finish their fight, by the Underground big man Dabba-Kato, likely leading to an angle for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Clash of Tag Team Champions

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, invoking a rarely used cross-brand rule introduced by the McMahons earlier in the summer, that very quickly went away and was never talked about again (until tonight).

The blue brand stars came face-to-face with Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. With both shows lacking options in the tag team department, we could see an actual clash of champions at Clash of Champions.