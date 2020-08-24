Kevin Owens Announces New Segment For Monday Night Raw

Kevin Owens was unfortunately not scheduled for a match this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam, but the former world champion did find a way onto the show.

Owens appeared as a special guest on commentary for the Raw Tag Team Championship match, which saw the Street Profits retain against Andrade and Angel Garza, after interference from Zelina Vega backfired on the challengers.

After the bout, K.O. announced that he would be hosting the Kevin Owens Show on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and he will be inviting Aleister Black as his special guest.