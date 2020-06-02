ProWrestling.com
The Forgotten Sons on Friday Night Smackdown

Kevin Owens, Batista, Mustafa Ali & More React To Jaxson Ryker’s Pro-Donald Trump Tweet

0
By onWWE

The wrestling world has been quick to react to Jaxson Ryker’s pro-Donald Trump tweet this week, with many of his fellow WWE Superstars included.

President, Donald Trump revealed he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order in the United States yesterday as riots and peaceful protests continue to take place following the death of George Floyd.

He was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, arrested him and kept his knee pressed onto Floyd’s neck until he was no longer able to breathe, with a video of the incident surfacing online.

After the President made his address to the nation, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker tweeted his support of Donald Trump. However, that tweet has not gone down well with many top WWE Superstars who he shares a locker room with.