Kevin Owens, Batista, Mustafa Ali & More React To Jaxson Ryker’s Pro-Donald Trump Tweet

The wrestling world has been quick to react to Jaxson Ryker’s pro-Donald Trump tweet this week, with many of his fellow WWE Superstars included.

President, Donald Trump revealed he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order in the United States yesterday as riots and peaceful protests continue to take place following the death of George Floyd.

He was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, arrested him and kept his knee pressed onto Floyd’s neck until he was no longer able to breathe, with a video of the incident surfacing online.

After the President made his address to the nation, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker tweeted his support of Donald Trump. However, that tweet has not gone down well with many top WWE Superstars who he shares a locker room with.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I’m not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your shitty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely fucking pathetic. Good night. https://t.co/d34xdOXZr6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 2, 2020

I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020

I’m just keeping him nameless because he’s a sorry ass motherfucker who I refuse to let ride my coattails. He gets no love from me. He gets no rub from me. And if he would like to discuss it in person we have enough mutual acquaintances that he will be able to find me easily. https://t.co/IW25S376L4 — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020

I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts – I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 https://t.co/9unml5rsiY — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020