Kevin Owens Believes WWE NXT Should Be Included In The Draft

Kevin Owens recently spoke about the WWE Draft and how he believes that WWE NXT should be involved moving forwards.

The black and gold brand has never been involved in the WWE Draft properly. When it first returned, wrestlers from WWE NXT were available to be taken, but the brand wasn’t able to take wrestlers back from WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown.

Recently, some main roster wrestlers have been able to move to WWE NXT, with Finn Balor and Ember Moon returning to the brand, but that wasn’t as part of a WWE Draft.

While speaking to Comicbook.com, Kevin Owens discussed why he believes WWE NXT should be involved in the WWE Draft moving forwards.