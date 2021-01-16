Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)

Kevin Owens was a guest on this morning’s all new episode of Talking Smack.

As you might expect, things very quickly got uncomfortable between him and Paul Heyman, who for some reason is still hosting the show despite consistently creating a hostile, borderline threatening work environment for co-host Kayla Braxton.

Owens shared a very tense moment with Heyman, bringing the legendary ECW head to a rare silence, while discussing their lengthy history together. Check out the video above.

Just moments before this (the show is taped on Friday nights after Smackdown), KO signed on the dotted line to face the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.