Kevin Owens Comments On Sami Zayn Becoming Intercontinental Champion

After Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber, his longtime friend/rival, Kevin Owens commented on social media.

KO and Sami Zayn have been through everything in their career together, dating way back prior to their WWE career. Zayn picked up the pinfall against Braun Strowman last night in a three-on-one handicap match and KO was clearly proud of his friend.

Owens took to Twitter to state he was very proud of Sami Zayn, as him being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue.