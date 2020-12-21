Connect with us

WWE

Kevin Owens Discusses A Potential Future In Commentary

Published

59 mins ago

on

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE NXT to fill in as a commentator for the night, and he discussed possibly doing that full-time one day.

KO was filling in the spot for Wade Barrett and did a good job on commentary, which led to him being asked by Sports Illustrated if he would do it again at some point.


Owens admitted that he loves doing commentary, but he admits it is a real skill, and he respects anybody who can do it. However, he did add that he’s willing to step in and do whatever is needed.

“I’ll go whenever they want me. I love doing commentary. I had the chance to do it for one match here and there for many years on Raw or SmackDown, but doing it for two hours is a whole different story. Everyone that does commentary, they have a real skill for it, and I really admire the people that do it. My job was to basically look at the ring and talk about what was happening. But the men and women who do this all the time have so much more on their plate. They need to know when and how to go to break, they need to know what to promote in the next segment, and they have to be perfect in terms of timing, especially on a live show. They’re all so good at it, too. I enjoy doing it. They’re well aware that any time they need a commentator, I am happy to step in and do it. And I’m still a fan at heart, so to just get to sit there and watch the show, and share my thoughts about it, it’s really fun all around.”

Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash

Published

44 mins ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

madusa

On his latest Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the infamous event where Madusa dropped her title into the trash.

The moment she arrived in WCW and threw her WWE Title into the trash was a major talking point from the Monday Night Wars and Bruce spoke about how the spot was a big blow to the company.


“Sh*t man, it was definitely a blow. F*ck yeah. You’re watching and seeing one of your championship belts on your competitor’s show and your former champion dumping it in a trash can. Yeah that was a blow. It sucked. That hurt, and when you go back and look at monumental moments in the history of the Monday Night Wars, it’s gonna be one of the top five. It’s not No. 1 – I think that No. 1 is probably the first time Razor showing up, Lex showing up, and Hogan’s turn. But when you look at all of that, this was a big move. This was a big move, and it was a slap in the face and it was a kick in the balls because we didn’t see that one coming. We should have but didn’t.”

Bruce also spoke about how Vince McMahon reacted to the entire situation, admitting the WWE Chairman was angrier with himself than anything.

“I don’t know how Vince found out. I think he was more pissed off at himself and just the process or procedure or whatever the hell that wasn’t done with Madusa being out of contract and not getting everything back from her. There are so many things that could’ve been done better, and I think Vince takes all of that personally and puts it on himself. It doesn’t matter where the breakdown came or what the breakdown was, I’m sure he took it very personal and was like, ‘Son of a b*tch. We should’ve been better.’ And we should’ve been better.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)

WWE

Shelton Benjamin Dedicates WWE TLC Victory To Shad Gaspard

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin took to social media after WWE TLC to dedicate his victory to the late, Shad Gaspard, who sadly died earlier this year.

Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were able to defeat The New Day to become the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, bringing even more gold to The Hurt Business, with Bobby Lashley already being the Intercontinental Champion.


But in a touching tribute, Benjamin posted a photo of his wrist tape to social media, which showcased a message he had written for Shad, dedicating the victory to his friend, who lost his life earlier this year after being caught in a riptide while swimming in Venice Beach. Shad died a true hero, using his last moments to save his son’s life.

WWE

AJ Styles Reveals He Wants To Face Triple H Or Edge At WrestleMania 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

AJ Styles

AJ Styles has worked with several legends at WrestleMania over the years, and he currently has his eye on facing two more.

Styles has been able to work against top veterans in the company at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in the past, having faced Chris Jericho, Randy Orton and The Undertaker on the show. But when it comes to WrestleMania 37, AJ has two other legends in mind.


The former WWE Champion recently spoke with TalkSPORT about how he would like to face either Edge or Triple H at WrestleMania if he could have his way.

“Well, if it can’t be Drew McIntyre [for the WWE title], give me Edge. If it can’t be Edge, give me Triple H. There’s a number of guys that are willing to step up and it can be any one of those. I’m telling you, I want Edge. I got some payback to get from the Royal Rumble. I got some payback to get from that spear. So it’s time to get some payback!”

When it comes to Triple H, Styles said he’s put him in the same situation he did to The Undertaker, having called him out, hoping that he will respond and be interested in the match.

“I feel like I’ve put him in a situation like I did The Undertaker. ‘Hey, hey, hey’ [laughs]. Will he accept? I don’t know.

“But these are guys that I’ve always thought, wow, they’re great and even speaking to them, you realise their mindset and the way they approach things are totally different to a lot of other performers. They just, there’s something about them. There’s a reason why he’s still doing what he’s doing. NXT is a brand because of Triple H. There’s no question of that.

“So I would love to see how that would work in a match with him. Will it ever happen? I don’t know, but I’m trying guys!”

