Kevin Owens Discusses A Potential Future In Commentary

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE NXT to fill in as a commentator for the night, and he discussed possibly doing that full-time one day.

KO was filling in the spot for Wade Barrett and did a good job on commentary, which led to him being asked by Sports Illustrated if he would do it again at some point.

Owens admitted that he loves doing commentary, but he admits it is a real skill, and he respects anybody who can do it. However, he did add that he’s willing to step in and do whatever is needed.