Kevin Owens Injured In WrestleMania Match Against Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens suffered an ankle injury during his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, the WWE Superstar told RDS in a recent interview. KO won the match after leaping off the top of the WrestleMania sign, crashing through his opponent (and a table) on the floor below. He has not been seen live on WWE television since.

It’s unclear whether or not the injury is why Owens remains off television currently. The interview was published on 4/22 and Owens himself said he believed it be either a sprain or minor fracture. He was set to undergo x-rays to assess the severity of the injury, but that is the last available information as of now.