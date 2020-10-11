Kevin Owens Interested In Joining WWE SmackDown: “I Need A Fresh Start”

Kevin Owens spoke with TV Insider about the current WWE Draft where he made it clear he’s interested in joining the blue brand.

KO is currently part of the WWE Raw roster, however, when asked about which show he would like to be part of, he admitted that the WWE SmackDown roster does interest him.

“I guess currently the answer would be SmackDown, just because I feel like I need a fresh start. I’ve switched every single draft. I’ve switched from Raw to SmackDown and SmackDown to Raw every time since 2016. Every time it happens, I feel relief because it’s time for me to go somewhere else and get a fresh start. I’m not sure why things shake-up that way with me. As far as I’m concerned, it always feels like moving is a good thing. Last year I was on SmackDown and the draft happened. I hoped to go to Raw, and I did. It’s a year later and I’m thinking I want to go to SmackDown. Hopefully, it happens.”

Owens then went on to discuss his current storylines which are happening with both The Fiend and Aleister Black. He admitted that they’re both interesting as he’s never worked with either man before.

“They are both interesting opportunities, for sure. The hardest part is not knowing where any of it is going because it depends on how the draft shapes up. I can end up staying on Raw or going to SmackDown. I don’t know where those guys are going either. So, that’s a challenge too. It’s hard to know where the stories are going or what to bring to the table when we don’t know how things will shape up. They are [both]interesting characters I’ve never really interacted with before. I wrestled Bray Wyatt during live events a couple of times years ago. Aleister Black and I had never wrestled before, until once in 2006 in Germany. We had one match. So, getting to work and wrestle new people and having to adapt to new people, that’s what makes our job interesting.”

Kevin Owens will be part of tomorrow nights draft on WWE Raw where his future will be determined.