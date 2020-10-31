Kevin Owens & Jey Uso Qualify For Smackdown Men’s Team At Survivor Series

Two more names have qualified for Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler in a great back-and-forth match this week on Friday Night Smackdown to qualify for the blue brand’s team.

In what could be described as a major upset, an enraged Jey Uso also pinned Daniel Bryan, countering a running knee strike with a superkick, and delivering his signature Uso Splash to punch his ticket to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Three more spots remain on Team Smackdown. We already known that the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles will lead Sheamus and “Limitless” Keith Lee into battle for Team Raw in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match.

