Kevin Owens has spoken about his upcoming WWE WrestleMania match with Sami Zayn, labeling it as a “dream come true.”
Owens spoke about the significance of the match overall during an appearance on Talking Smack, reflecting on their storyline overall, discussing the journey that they’ve had together.
“It’s really hard to put into words what it means to our careers because we’ve been joined at the hip really since we met in 2002, almost twenty years ago. I like to say we’re more like brothers than friends because we never chose to be friends with each other. Right? You don’t choose your relatives, you’re just born into a family and whoever you’re related to, you’re related to. So Sami and I, where we came from, Quebec, it was really hard for people to get outside of the province and make their names in wrestling. Then when we started getting a bit of a buzz, all these wrestling companies, these independent companies would bring us together and we had no choice. They would say ‘we want the best two, and that’s you two.’ So we’d have to drive together, 12, 13, 14 hours. We’d have to fly everywhere together. It was just the way it worked out. So that’s why I like to say he’s more like a brother than a friend.”
KO spoke about how much the match means to not only him, but also their families, stating that it is a dream come true for them.
“All I care about is WrestleMania in two weeks. Me and Sami Zayn, it’s a dream come true. It’s also going to turn out to be kind of a nightmare for him. Hopefully, once it’s all said and done, I’ll have managed to beat some sense into him and the old Sami will be back and he can straighten things out and get back on the more righteous path. I’m really pumped about WrestleMania because deep down in the end, when you strip everything else, the conspiracy theory, this YouTube guy, you put it all aside, it’s Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. You don’t understand how many people have followed our careers for almost two decades who are so pumped to see it happen. Our families. Our fans who’ve been loyal to us, it’s a great feeling.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
It’s WrestleMania season, which means everything is being thrown at the wall for the wrestling world right now. With WWE pushing towards its biggest show of the year, all of their shows were centered around the upcoming show, as The Road To WrestleMania continues to heat up.
Meanwhile, away from the WWE bubble, both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW Dynamite continue to thrive with fantastic content, making the most of the popular rise at the moment. But out of all the shows this week, which one was the greatest?
6. WWE NXT UK
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE
With only an hour to play with, every episode of WWE NXT UK has to squeeze as much in as possible. However, when the show isn’t jam-packed with quality, it does show. The show kicked off with an episode of Supernova Sessions, and while this was arguably the best there’s been so far, this talk show just isn’t connecting in the way it should.
There were plenty of short matches on this show, with Joseph Conners and Jack Starz being the pick of the bunch. The Hunt was able to look dominant, but would arguably have benefited from that match being even quicker and more ruthless.
Isla Dawn getting to shine is great, but it’s important not to rush her straight into a title match. The main event continued Ilja Dragunov’s battle with aggression. Overall, what was on display was solid enough, but there was nothing ‘must-see’ on this show, and it’s a shame neither WALTER nor Rampage Brown were involved to push their story a little more.
5. WWE Raw
Photo: WWE
This show started well with Sheamus and Bobby Lashley having a competitive encounter, even though it was a little repetitive from the previous week. Meanwhile, Asuka and Peyton Royce had a brilliant match together, with Rhea Ripley’s debut instantly making her feel like a star. However, running a gauntlet or something else would’ve been a nice way to build her to being number one contender.
The Miz and John Morrison built the match with Bad Bunny in an entertaining manner, even if it was a little silly. The promos between AJ Styles and The New Day were very funny, while his match with Kofi Kingston was also excellent.
The only problem was the show ended fairly flat. The Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman storyline continue to be a complete mess, and that’s putting it lightly. Meanwhile, the closing segment of the show with The Fiend and Randy Orton just wasn’t that entertaining, which is a shame because a hot angle to finish would’ve helped this show tremendously.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/IMPACT
It was another impressive episode for IMPACT Wrestling which developed plenty of storylines well. Kenny Omega’s appearance was great, and it pushed his match with Rich Swann nicely, which is one of the biggest matches in recent years for the company.
The segment with Matt Cardona was also excellent, with his character work continuing to be impressive so far in IMPACT. However, the matches throughout this show were all fairly forgettable, with nothing feeling like a standout bout.
There was plenty of action from both the knockouts and men’s divisions, but there just needed to be a little more. Eddie Edwards and Karl Anderson was a solid main event, but again, an extra five minutes and a slightly more intense pace would’ve taken this show up a notch.
3. WWE SmackDown
It was quite a promo-heavy show on WWE SmackDown this week, but the show went through nicely with a great WrestleMania focus. The majority of the show was built around Daniel Bryan getting injected into the Universal Title picture, and while the answer was fairly obvious, it was well executed.
Edge snapping on both men gives him a grittier personality moving forwards, which changes his character from being similar to Daniel Bryan’s being all about WrestleMania dreams. Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler had a nice encounter, as did Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, with these being two strong matches.
The six-man tag was a little rushed and having Big E pinned in such a quick match is questionable. However, the work with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair was much improved on this show and the development of SmackDown’s undercard feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Cesaro and Rollins was excellently done.
2. AEW Dynamite
Photo Credit:YouTube.com/AEW
This show featured some nice matches with Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal kicking things off with a great competitive encounter, meanwhile, Tay Conti got to impress as well on this show. LanceArcher continuing the slow-build of his feud with Sting was also well put together, which is something that fans are certainly interested in.
The backstage segment with Christian and Frankie Kazarian didn’t work for me, but that’s a big selling point for next week. Britt Baker’s promo was excellent on this show, and being able to make the most of her match last week is smart booking.
The main event was a really good match, but the TNT Championship needs some serious focus with an actual rivalry for fans to enjoy moving forwards. Overall, it was a good show, with some nice developing story, with the show flowing well.
1. WWE NXT
Photo Credit YouTube.com/WWE
Both of the Wednesday night shows were entertaining this week, but WWE NXT felt like it had more of a clear destination to progress storylines. Things were heating up heading into Takeover, and the fact that every segment pushed some element of the two-night event made this show an enjoyable watch.
The work with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles was the only real negative, as repeated matches and pointless title, bouts aren’t how to build them. However, the work with a lot of the undercard matches was great, from WALTER battling with Tommaso Ciampa and Jordan Devlin’s story with Santos Escobar continuing to develop as well.
LA Knight losing so early on ins his career was an interesting call, but the build with Roderick Strong seemingly cutting ties with Undisputed Era was nice character development. Plus, the contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly was excellently done on this show.
Kane will be getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, and he admitted it’s the greatest honor of his career.
He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the induction, where he discussed just how much the opportunity means to him.
“This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career. There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I am still trying to process.”
Kane revealed that if someone told him this would’ve happened when he was Isaac Yankem, he’d never have believed it, but he thinks the fact he is stubborn served him well throughout his career.
“If you told me we’d be having this Hall of Fame discussion when I was Isaac Yankem, I never would have believed you,” Jacobs says. “There were tough times, and, early on in this journey, I was never a sure thing. But my stubbornness served me well. I’m extremely thankful for that, and I am so grateful for this career. I grew up on a farm in Missouri, and wrestling gave me an extraordinary life.”
Kane also spoke about how the reason he was able to have such a lengthy wrestling career is the fact that he reinvented himself.
“The secret to longevity in WWE is being able to reinvent yourself. I took so much pride in this profession, doing different things. Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan added an entirely new dimension to the Kane character. Who ever would have thought Kane could be comedic relief? A lot of that credit also goes to Bryan, who was an amazing partner. And I always took a lot of pride in showing my range as a performer.”
Kane will be joining Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, and The Great Khali as part of the Class Of 2021, and the ceremony will air on April 6th on the WWE Network and Peacock.
Titus O’Neil has revealed how he found out about his hosting role for WWE WrestleMania 37 this year, alongside Hulk Hogan.
Titus recently spoke with the Lights Out podcast, where he revealed that it was Vince McMahon himself who let him know that he would be hosting the show this year. Vince told Titus that it is his city and people love him.
“Vince told me, ‘You’re going to be hosting WrestleMania. It’s only right. This is your city. You do a lot in this community and people love you. We appreciate you in WWE and all you’ve done and continue to do to represent our company well. We think this will be a great spot for you.’ It wasn’t something that I said, ‘Hey, I need to be the host.’ It was, ‘Here you go,’”
Titus also spoke about whether or not he has an interest in wrestling again, but he believes he’s proven over his career that he’s able to do much more than just wrestling.
“I’ll hopefully get back into the ring with the right storyline. It’s not just about the wrestling. We aren’t called wrestlers for a reason. We’re called WWE superstars because there’s so much more that we do. I embrace every single role and part that I have. You can be on top and the champ one minute, the next minute you could not be on TV for a few months. What are you going to do in between that, how are you going to be an asset to the company? I’ve proven over 12 years that I’m more than just a wrestler and I can do more. That’s one of the reasons the decision was made to have me host WrestleMania with an iconic figure in WWE history; Hulk Hogan.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Titus will be hosting the two-night event alongside the WWE Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan.