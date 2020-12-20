Connect with us

WWE

Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Paul Heyman

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ahead of WWE TLC, Kevin Owens has spoken about his relationship with Paul Heyman and his attempted mind games.

KO has had plenty of interactions with Heyman as of late due to his current storyline with Roman Reigns, and he spoke to WWE’s The Bump about the relationship they have together.


“Here’s the thing that people need to understand: I might not be or may have never been an official ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ but Paul and I have had a lot of contact over the years. We’ve talked a lot of wrestling, and had many phone calls about this industry and this business. I know what he thinks of me deep down. He can’t say it around Roman, but he knows what could happen at TLC. So, trying to get under my skin by bringing up my mom – she has COPD. Her lungs aren’t that great, but she could still kick Paul Heyman’s ass for what he said. They can try to get under my skin, but it isn’t going to work.”

He also spoke about originally liking Roman’s family, from The Usos to Tamina, but that has all changed now due to Roman.

“I really liked The Usos, both Jey and Jimmy. I even liked their extended family – Tamina and Naomi,” he noted. “So, to see what’s happened to Jey now is very unfortunate. You know, I used to take my son to all the shows, and the thing he loved to do the most was hanging out in the back with the guys. The Usos were the most welcoming. They’d play with him all night; they always had a blast. I take full pleasure in what I did to Jey a few weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, it’s collateral damage because of Roman. But as far as Jey goes, I can’t tell you what he’s thinking or what he’s doing. Obviously, he’s doing what’s best for his family. Hopefully, he’ll come around. I don’t enjoy Jey having to be part of this.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Owens will compete against Roman Reigns tonight at WWE TLC for the Universal Championship in a tables, ladders, and chairs match.

Editorials

We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

Asuka

WWE has spent several weeks building up the tag team of Asuka and Lana, only to decide not to have them team up at WWE TLC, in classic WWE fashion. Despite the fact that the entire storyline has been built around Lana as the underdog, trying to overcome her rivals in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, that story won’t be playing out tonight.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight is currently set to see Nia and Shayna defend their titles against Asuka and a mystery tag team partner. The current champions attacked Lana after she picked up a surprising win against Jax, which has written her off television.


But with Lana out, who are the other potential options to team up with Asuka tonight?

WWE

Luchasaurus Discusses The Impact Dusty Rhodes Had On Creating His Gimmick

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

AEW’s Luchasaurus recently spoke about the impact that wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes had on creating the gimmick he has today.

While he didn’t use the Luchasaurus gimmick during his time in WWE, he did reveal in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that Dusty helped him by always pushing him to try different things.


“He was actually one of my supporters down there,” Luchasaurus noted. “But I was always trying to find a way to put my master’s degree stuff in because for no reason, I have a medieval master’s degree. I was like, ‘how can I use this in a wrestling context?’ In promo class with Dusty, you try different things all the time, and he always had me trying different ways to pinpoint how to do that. And we couldn’t figure it out, but a lot of the stuff I do now and the way I just talk is kind of just me being myself, which is what he liked.”

Luchasaurus then reflects on when he first put on the mask, and as soon as he did that, he just stopped trying to be human within his gimmick.

“I put on the mask… as soon as I became a dinosaur, I stopped trying to be a human all of a sudden. My sense of humor, it kind of became an absurdity kind of thing, and it just made it work. I wish he could have been there to see that because I think he would loved that I put a mask on and figured out something that was totally — because I never would have thought to do this on my own. It’s kind of just one of those things that we talked about.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

WWE

Free Matches: Adam Cole Faces Finn Balor, The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, More!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 20, 2020

By

Several free matches have been shared in their entirety on WWE’s YouTube channel, taking a look at bouts on WWE NXT and the main roster.

First up is a bout from last year on WWE NXT as Keith Lee collided with Damian Priest in a true heavyweight clash.


As well as that, WWE shared a full match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor as the two former Bullet Club wrestlers battled for the WWE NXT Championship.

Finally, with WWE TLC taking place tonight, a full match from last years show was also placed onto WWE’s YouTube channel as The Miz competed against Bray Wyatt.

