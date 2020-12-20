Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Paul Heyman

Ahead of WWE TLC, Kevin Owens has spoken about his relationship with Paul Heyman and his attempted mind games.

KO has had plenty of interactions with Heyman as of late due to his current storyline with Roman Reigns, and he spoke to WWE’s The Bump about the relationship they have together.

“Here’s the thing that people need to understand: I might not be or may have never been an official ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ but Paul and I have had a lot of contact over the years. We’ve talked a lot of wrestling, and had many phone calls about this industry and this business. I know what he thinks of me deep down. He can’t say it around Roman, but he knows what could happen at TLC. So, trying to get under my skin by bringing up my mom – she has COPD. Her lungs aren’t that great, but she could still kick Paul Heyman’s ass for what he said. They can try to get under my skin, but it isn’t going to work.”

He also spoke about originally liking Roman’s family, from The Usos to Tamina, but that has all changed now due to Roman.