Kevin Owens Open To Wrestling Goldberg Again

Despite how their previous match ended, Kevin Owens has revealed he is open to wrestling Goldberg again at some point in the future.

Fans will remember that the two men did compete for the Universal Championship back at WWE Fastlane, in 2017. KO walked in as champion, but just 22 seconds later, he was defeated by the WWE Hall Of Famer.

Goldberg went on to face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 33 that year, meanwhile, Owens competed against Chris Jericho for the United States Championship. When speaking with Metro UK, KO admitted that he would love to work with Goldberg again, but only if it was going to be a longer match.

“I’d love to work with him again if he was here to work. I’m not saying this is his fault, but he’s not – his career has never been about long matches or anything like that. To me, I don’t see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean? I’d love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond – all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks If we got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that’d be great. But that’s just not usually what he’s here for. [His style] works. I’m not saying anything against that, it’s just not what I’m interested in. As a fan, I’ve never been interested in that stuff. Even when he was in WCW, I didn’t really like it. That’s just not what I look for in my wrestling.”

It has been heavily reported recently that Goldberg is set to return in the future, with a possible WrestleMania 37 match against Roman Reigns being the plan for him.