Kevin Owens Reflects On 5-Year Anniversary Of Monday Night Raw Debut

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter this weekend to celebrate the 5th year anniversary of his arrival on Monday Night Raw.

Owens shocked the world when answering the open challenge of then-United States Champion John Cena, while K.O. himself was still the reigning NXT Champion. The two went on to have a match at the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view two weeks later, which Owens won.