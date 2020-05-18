Kevin Owens Reflects On 5-Year Anniversary Of Monday Night Raw Debut

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter this weekend to celebrate the 5th year anniversary of his arrival on Monday Night Raw.
Owens shocked the world when answering the open challenge of then-United States Champion John Cena, while K.O. himself was still the reigning NXT Champion. The two went on to have a match at the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view two weeks later, which Owens won.
“At this exact moment 5 years ago, I was in a hotel room in Richmond, VA watching the Payback PPV, knowing full well that the next night on Raw, I’d be stepping up to John Cena and that my career would change forever.
“It had been a crazy ride up until that point an dit has been just as crazy of a ride since. Lots of highs. Plenty of lows. All of them memories that will stay with me forever.
“I appreciate you all taking that ride along with me and I hope you’re all here for the next 5 years. Hopefully, they turn out to be just as memorable as the previous ones. I think they will… Take care, guys, and thank you!”
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 18, 2020