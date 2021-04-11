Wrestling News
Kevin Owens Reflects On His “Rock And Rollercoaster” 2017
Kevin Owens recently looked back at his 2017, reflecting on some of the low points that took place throughout that year for him.
Vince McMahon notoriously didn’t like his WWE WrestleMania 33 match with Chris Jericho, and when speaking with the ‘My Mom’s Basement’ show, Owens reflected on that match, his feud with AJ Styles and being sent home from a European tour.
“And the match [with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33], I thought the match was good but in our minds, we went into the match thinking like, ‘Well we’re gonna do more after this. This is the first chapter.’ But ultimately, that doesn’t seem to be what Vince [McMahon] had in mind and it didn’t vibe with what his vision was, and you know, like you said, it’s been documented, it’s on the [WWE] Network, that [WWE] 365, Vince wasn’t happy with it but you know, Vince and I had a lot of dialogue after which obviously you don’t see in the documentary, right? So it wasn’t as dark and depressing as it came off in that moment. It was just kind of an opportunity to kind of like, okay, go back to the drawing board and now we have to build from here positively. But that whole year was a bit rocky for me. After WrestleMania, I went into this feud with AJ [Styles] which I don’t think was that good to be honest. I think we both could’ve done better. Then I went into the thing with Shane [McMahon] which was cool then I beat Vince up on SmackDown, that was wild and then like three weeks later, me and Sami [Zayn] got sent home from a Europe tour because we were having issues so like, it was a real rock and rollercoaster year for sure, and it all kinda started with WrestleMania so, yeah.”
Owens also spoke about not being part of WWE WrestleMania 35, revealing that he had suggested several ideas to Vince McMahon at the time.
“And then as it was getting closer to the show, I kept getting in more and more disbelief that I’m really not gonna be on WrestleMania? And then I thought, ‘Oh maybe that night –’ Alexa Bliss was the host, maybe I could do something with her. The Kevin Owens Show, she’s like, ‘That’s my –’ at least I’d be there.
Well I didn’t wanna be in the Andre Battle Royal simply because I had already talked to Vince [McMahon] about it and he had told me he didn’t feel it was the right spot for me. So once he tells me that, okay fine. But I still thought doing something on the show would’ve been fun. Just have me go out there and Stun someone for whatever reason, or let me do something with Alexa, the host and then just for whatever reason, none of it was connecting with them.”
Tonight, Owens will be going one on one with Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 37, a man he’s competed against plenty of times throughout his career. One highlight was their WWE Battleground match, which he admits is a favorite of his.
“Yeah, so Battleground in WWE is a clear favorite for me because it’s underrated, but it’s also really appreciated so people will go back and I’ll get it every week where they’ll randomly go back and watch that match and be like, ‘Man, I forgot how good that match was,’ and I think the reason this match is not hailed as one of the best matches in WWE, it’s simply because the day after it was done, everybody just moved on but like, I wanna say if two other people had the same match basically, depending on who they were, people would have been talking, commentators would’ve been talking, ‘This match last Sunday, a match for the ages,’ blah, blah, blah and we didn’t get that treatment but it’s kind of cool because we still get people going, ‘Man, how did this match not get talked about more?’ And man, personally I have — I’m not the kind of guy who comes through the curtain after a match whether I did good or bad, I’m not the kind of guy to let it show. But man I couldn’t help it. Like when I got through the curtain and it was just Gorilla, I just screamed several expletives because I was so pumped and even Vince [McMahon] was standing up, pretty pumped himself so, that was a special one.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Daniel Bryan Reveals Which Wrestler He Believes Is The Future Main Star Of WWE
Daniel Bryan has been one of the top stars in WWE in his career, but he has looked to the future and who he believes is the next star.
Bryan spoke with Sporting News’ Andreas Hale where he claimed that Big E is the next person who could bring WWE into the future as the top star, stating that if he was in charge of the company, E would have a bigger role.
“It’s hard, but that person would be Big E. He’s such a good talker, wrestler and so charismatic. He’s still in his early 30s, he looks the part, he can be funny or scary or everything in between. If I were in charge, he would have a bigger role. One of the things with wrestling is that you don’t know if somebody is going to succeed in the main event spot until you put them in the main event spot. You never know until they have that opportunity.”
When speaking about other wrestlers, Bryan stated that he’s happy to see Cesaro having a breakthrough run, but did point out that he’s disappointed about Chad Gable not having that push yet.
“I’m very happy with how much the wrestling quality has improved in the WWE, but I guess what I still get a little disappointed about is somebody like Chad Gable, who is insanely talented but still never has had a real breakthrough. And then there’s Cesaro, who has had a breakthrough and the fans have gone nuts over him, but somehow this is his first singles match at WrestleMania. On one hand, I’m excited about how the WWE has evolved but there are still things that are lacking and could improve. I’m disappointed that some of the people who I think have been fantastic are being overlooked. But there has never been a time in wrestling where there haven’t been fantastic wrestlers who were overlooked. I bet if you ask Leonardo DiCaprio if the best actors he knows were given the best roles in movies, I bet you the answer is probably not.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
Bryan will be in action tonight at WWE WrestleMania 37, where he will compete in the main event against Edge and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE Officially Announces WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Attendance
The official attendance figure has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One, revealing how many fans attended the show.
On the first show in over a year to have members of the WWE Universe attend in-person, the event brought in 25,675 fans into the Raymond James Stadium. Despite the thunderstorms and poor weather throughout the day, the WWE Universe made plenty of noise throughout the show, bringing amazing energy to the event.
Despite the fact that the stadium could have held around 75,000 fans, WWE cut things down and reduced the capacity because of COVID-19 protocols, but the show was still a sell-out. It is expected that Night Two will have a similar number of fans appearing.
WWE’s official announcement on the sell-out crowd is as follows:
Sell-out crowd attends Night One of WrestleMania 37
TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.
Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue.
WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.
Chris Jericho Discusses WWE’s No-Contact List & How Strict It Is
Chris Jericho recently opened up about the no-contact list that WWE has and how strict the company is with it.
Jericho had Christian Cage on his Talk Is Jericho podcast where they discussed Christian’s WWE Raw appearance where he had been built up as facing Randy Orton, despite being on that list himself. Cage admitted that this was a moment that really drove him to try and get cleared.
“It was part of it as well. I saw the rating,” Cage stated. “At the time, it was the best rating they had done since the post-WrestleMania RAW. I was like, man people are really interested to see if I was actually going to have a match, and then I was like, ah, then I kind of let them down by not having to have a match. It was a really cool angle, and it served its purpose and did what it was supposed to do for Randy and Edge, but at the flip side of that is people would obviously be excited if I came back. So that coupled with the the other things that we talked about earlier really made me want to go and do this.”
Jericho then spoke about the no-contact list in more detail, admitting that he couldn’t even receive a Mr. Socko from Mick Foley at a live event because he was featured on that list.
“It’s funny to talk about being on the no-contact list, and people that don’t know is there’s kind of a list of everybody who’s on the roster,” Jericho explained. “And there’s the RAW guys, here’s SmackDown, here’s injured [and] here’s no contact. And no contact is like Sgt. Slaughter. I remember Mick Foley was on there. One time we were at a house show in Rochester. He was the ref, and I wanted him to give me the Socko. And they said, he’s on the no-contact. He can’t even give me a Socko? No, it’s very strict.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
