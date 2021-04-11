Kevin Owens Reflects On His “Rock And Rollercoaster” 2017

Kevin Owens recently looked back at his 2017, reflecting on some of the low points that took place throughout that year for him.

Vince McMahon notoriously didn’t like his WWE WrestleMania 33 match with Chris Jericho, and when speaking with the ‘My Mom’s Basement’ show, Owens reflected on that match, his feud with AJ Styles and being sent home from a European tour.

“And the match [with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33], I thought the match was good but in our minds, we went into the match thinking like, ‘Well we’re gonna do more after this. This is the first chapter.’ But ultimately, that doesn’t seem to be what Vince [McMahon] had in mind and it didn’t vibe with what his vision was, and you know, like you said, it’s been documented, it’s on the [WWE] Network, that [WWE] 365, Vince wasn’t happy with it but you know, Vince and I had a lot of dialogue after which obviously you don’t see in the documentary, right? So it wasn’t as dark and depressing as it came off in that moment. It was just kind of an opportunity to kind of like, okay, go back to the drawing board and now we have to build from here positively. But that whole year was a bit rocky for me. After WrestleMania, I went into this feud with AJ [Styles] which I don’t think was that good to be honest. I think we both could’ve done better. Then I went into the thing with Shane [McMahon] which was cool then I beat Vince up on SmackDown, that was wild and then like three weeks later, me and Sami [Zayn] got sent home from a Europe tour because we were having issues so like, it was a real rock and rollercoaster year for sure, and it all kinda started with WrestleMania so, yeah.”

Owens also spoke about not being part of WWE WrestleMania 35, revealing that he had suggested several ideas to Vince McMahon at the time.

“And then as it was getting closer to the show, I kept getting in more and more disbelief that I’m really not gonna be on WrestleMania? And then I thought, ‘Oh maybe that night –’ Alexa Bliss was the host, maybe I could do something with her. The Kevin Owens Show, she’s like, ‘That’s my –’ at least I’d be there. Well I didn’t wanna be in the Andre Battle Royal simply because I had already talked to Vince [McMahon] about it and he had told me he didn’t feel it was the right spot for me. So once he tells me that, okay fine. But I still thought doing something on the show would’ve been fun. Just have me go out there and Stun someone for whatever reason, or let me do something with Alexa, the host and then just for whatever reason, none of it was connecting with them.”

Tonight, Owens will be going one on one with Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 37, a man he’s competed against plenty of times throughout his career. One highlight was their WWE Battleground match, which he admits is a favorite of his.