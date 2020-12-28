WWE released a bonus clip from the latest WWE Chronicle, which sees Kevin Owens discussing his WWE NXT debut.

KO spoke about how he felt in the moment before he headed out to make his in-ring debut with WWE, admitting that the moment really rocked him.

“I remember this moment pretty specifically. So like, the music’s playing, but nobody knows it’s my music. Even before this, like right before the show started, you know they have the ‘Then, Now, Forever’ graphic, I was watching that. It really rocked me because I had seen that graphic so many times, and now I knew I was going to be on the show it was airing for. I just remember thinking, this is fifteen years, and now here we are, finally. Because it felt like it took forever to get there, but at the same time, it’s probably exactly how it should’ve been.”

Owens then went on to talk about his debut match, which was against CJ Parker (aka Juice Robinson), revealing that Parker broke his nose during that match.