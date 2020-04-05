Kevin Owens Reveals He Wanted To Jump Off The Raymond James Stadium Pirate Ship

During night one of WWE WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens shocked fans as he leapt off the WrestleMania sign to crash through Seth Rollins on the announce desk.

It was an epic moment from the show and was truly an incredible bump that will be remembered forever. However, KO revealed on social media that he was always going to be leaping off something at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The show was, of course, originally scheduled for today to take place at Ray James Stadium, which happens to have a huge pirate ship inside of it. Kevin Owens responded to a fan on social media and admitted that he had previously visited the stadium and took pictures of the ship.

The reason for that was because he wanted to see what was the best spot to jump off it, as he was always planning on doing that, so when the show was moved he found the next best thing!