Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Open To Working In WWE NXT UK
Kevin Owens shocked the world last year when he returned to WWE NXT to compete inside WarGames, and it appears he’s open to even more.
KO has always admitted he would happily return to WWE NXT for a match or storyline, as he loves the brand so much. He recently appeared on the show to fill in for Wade Barrett on the commentary desk, and during an interview with Metro, he revealed he’s open to the idea of working in WWE NXT UK as well.
“They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that!”
Kevin Owens will be in action this Sunday at WWE TLC where he will challenge for the Universal Championship in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs match against Roman Reigns.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC, and several segments have already been confirmed for the show.
– The Sami-Awards
While WWE might be bringing back the Slammy Awards, tonight will see the first-ever ‘Sami-Awards’ take place.
Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown.
The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites.
That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!
The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020
What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.
– Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Carmella is set to go one on one with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE TLC. However, before that happens, she will be having a champagne toast in order to build towards the match.
Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed
While Daniel Bryan had an amazing match at WWE WrestleMania 35 with Kofi Kingston, that wasn’t the original plan for him.
#KofiMania was running wild in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, and that led to the New Day member being pushed into the WWE Championship picture, as he defeated Bryan at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It created one of WrestleMania’s greatest ever moments, but the original plan would’ve seen Bryan face someone completely different.
MLW’s Shawn Daivari recently spoke with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where the former WWE producer revealed Bryan’s original plans for the show. He spoke about how the crowd reaction from Elimination Chamber changed all the plans.
“The electricity from that, them being the last two in the Elimination Chamber [in] an arena in Houston. I literally couldn’t watch it on the monitor anymore. It was so electric. I walked out in the crowd, watched it from behind the curtain because I wanted to feel — you literally feel vibration when you’re standing in front of a speaker at a concert. You feel the vibration of the crowd reaction when something’s rumbling and I don’t get reactions like that anymore so I’m trying to steal pops from the other guys. I went out there. I wanted to get the goosebumps and feel that.
“The next SmackDown, Kevin Owens would’ve come back and Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania. It might’ve been good, it might’ve been bad, it might’ve been indifferent. Probably would’ve been great. The audience, that electricity made Kofi Mania happen and as we know, that turned out f**king amazing.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Instead, Owens wasn’t actually part of the card that year, although he would end up going on to challenge for the WWE Championship when Kofi was champion.
Kevin Owens is now back in the title picture and will compete for the Universal Championship in a TLC match this Sunday against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Main Roster Plans Altering For WrestleMania 36
Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at WWE WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, but that wasn’t the original plan for her.
Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where she revealed that the original plans were for her to debut on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania, one of the biggest shows of the year. However, after the pandemic changed WrestleMania, Belair’s plans were altered as well.
“Yeah, so when I was in NXT, I had my title match at TakeOver in Portland with Rhea, and that’s when I found out that was going to be my last TakeOver in NXT, I found out that I was going to actually be debuting the RAW after WrestleMania – which I was very, very excited about, because, you know, if you want to debut, you want to debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. It’s the biggest RAW of all time. So I was super, super-excited about that. And then it kind of switched to, ‘Well, you might be debuting at WrestleMania.’ So I was really on a high like ‘OK, this is all coming together and I’m going to finally get my moment.’ And then the strange year happened and I found out, ‘OK, you’re still going to debut at WrestleMania…but inside the Performance Center and it’ll be alongside The Street Profits.’ So much has happened. It’s been a very strange year, but I’ve had a very good year when you think about this whole entire year. It started with Royal Rumble to all the different Takeovers, to TakeOver Portland, debuted at WrestleMania alongside my husband – and being able to share that moment with him, to being drafted to RAW, to being drafted to SmackDown, to being a part of a Survivor Series team with Team SmackDown… I’ve had had a very great year,” Belair said.
Belair is currently enjoying a push on WWE SmackDown, and the EST of WWE believes she’s on a roll right now.
“Even though it’s been kind of crazy and it’s just everything has just been thrown at last minute, you just kind of have to learn how to adapt to everything. And that’s how you have to be here. You have to always stay ready because stuff is always going to be thrown at you. I feel like I’ve always just been on my toes ever since all this strange stuff has happened with COVID and it’s just… It’s been a crazy ride, but I always try to focus on the things that I can control. And right now, I’m on SmackDown and it’s the land of opportunities. I think that everything’s been going on a roll ever since I’ve been on SmackDown,” Belair said.
