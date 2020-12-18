Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Open To Working In WWE NXT UK

Kevin Owens shocked the world last year when he returned to WWE NXT to compete inside WarGames, and it appears he’s open to even more.

KO has always admitted he would happily return to WWE NXT for a match or storyline, as he loves the brand so much. He recently appeared on the show to fill in for Wade Barrett on the commentary desk, and during an interview with Metro, he revealed he’s open to the idea of working in WWE NXT UK as well.

“They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that!”

Kevin Owens will be in action this Sunday at WWE TLC where he will challenge for the Universal Championship in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs match against Roman Reigns.