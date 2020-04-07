ProWrestling.com

Kevin Owens Reveals His Wife Filmed His WWE Raw Promo

Kevin Owens appeared on WWE Raw last night with a pre-taped promo, discussing what his future holds and KO has revealed who filmed the promo.

It wasn’t something filmed by a cameraman from WWE as most people might think, with KO revealing it is the favorite promo he’s ever done, because his wife filmed it all.