Kevin Owens Reveals His Wife Filmed His WWE Raw Promo

Kevin Owens appeared on WWE Raw last night with a pre-taped promo, discussing what his future holds and KO has revealed who filmed the promo.
It wasn’t something filmed by a cameraman from WWE as most people might think, with KO revealing it is the favorite promo he’s ever done, because his wife filmed it all.
This is my favorite promo ever because it was shot by my favorite person.
(It was my wife! She shot it with her fancy camera!❤️❤️❤️) https://t.co/UcvjvMEKYE
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 7, 2020