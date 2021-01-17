Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns To Come Face-To-Face On 1/22 WWE SmackDown

It has been confirmed that Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face on WWE SmackDown next week ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble.

KO made a surprise return to WWE this week during the main event segment where he signed a contract to take Adam Pearce’s place at the WWE Royal Rumble. Pearce stated that the card is always subject to change in WWE, as he claimed he was unfit to compete and therefore Owens took his spot as a ‘suitable replacement.’

Owens then had a confrontation with Paul Heyman on WWE Talking Smack, continuing the rivalry between them even further. It was then confirmed that on WWE SmackDown next week, Owens will be delivering a message directly to Roman’s face.

Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing match.