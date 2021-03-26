Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Segment Set For Friday Night Smackdown

Kevin Owens will welcome his old rival Sami Zayn to The KO Show this evening, in a new segment announced for WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

Zayn hired a documentary crew earlier this year and has been on a quest to prove some kind of grand “conspiracy” against him. Last week he invited Owens to ringside to watch his match against Baron Corbin to witness the supposed conspiracy up close and personal. Instead, all he observed was his former tag team partner taking another “L”.

Owens and Zayn are legitimately best friends outside of the wrestling world. They have won tag team championship gold and competed against one another in some of the most brutal battles of the last 20 years.

Their last program together in WWE was three years ago. They were tag team partners leading up to a match against Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but Zayn disappeared shortly afterwards to have rotator cuff and shoulder surgery.