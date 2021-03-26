WWE
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Segment Set For Friday Night Smackdown
Kevin Owens will welcome his old rival Sami Zayn to The KO Show this evening, in a new segment announced for WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
Zayn hired a documentary crew earlier this year and has been on a quest to prove some kind of grand “conspiracy” against him. Last week he invited Owens to ringside to watch his match against Baron Corbin to witness the supposed conspiracy up close and personal. Instead, all he observed was his former tag team partner taking another “L”.
Owens and Zayn are legitimately best friends outside of the wrestling world. They have won tag team championship gold and competed against one another in some of the most brutal battles of the last 20 years.
Their last program together in WWE was three years ago. They were tag team partners leading up to a match against Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but Zayn disappeared shortly afterwards to have rotator cuff and shoulder surgery.
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
Fake Undertaker
Brian Lee actually got his start in the late 80s, doing stints with just about every promotion that mattered, but he is perhaps best remembered for playing the role of Fake Undertaker.
In the build to SummerSlam 1994 the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase claimed to have resurrected The Undertaker, who had a new master in riches and glory, as a part of the Million Dollar Corporation. Paul Bearer would of course bring back the real Deadman, leading to a casket match between the two at the summer classic.
Fast-forward eight years and Lee, now a part of a new tag team called The Disciples of The New Church, made his debut for Total Nonstop Action. The two actually managed to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships and end the undefeated streak of James Storm and Chris Harris, America’s Most Wanted. They were gone within a year.
Adam “Pacman” Jones
NFL cornerback and former Pro Bowl pick Pacman Jones had some free time on his hands way back in 2007, in the midst of dealing with a suspension and several pending legal cases.
So naturally, TNA jumped at the chance to sign Jones up to a short-term deal that actually saw him win the TNA World Tag Team Championships FROM STING AND KURT ANGLE. Yeah…
The best part? Because his existing NFL contract didn’t allow him to compete in a wrestling ring, or get physical in any way, his tag team partner Ron Killings (aka R-Truth) had to add another member to their team (Xavier Woods) just to be able to defend the titles.
R-Truth & Xavier Woods
Since we just mentioned both these individuals, why not include them in our list? It’s been two decades since Ron Killings debuted for NWA-TNA, so it’s very possible many young fans didn’t even know he had a career well before becoming WWE’s go-to comedy character.
In fact, outside of the whole Pacman Jones thing, the “powers that be” in TNA actually treated Killings like a major star for a good portion of his run. He is not only a two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, but he also had two runs with the Ten Pounds of Gold.
Xavier Woods, known back then as Consequences Creed, didn’t find quite as much success as his Team Pacman counterpart, but he did have his own brief run with the NWA Tag Team Championships and I personally thought his tag team with Jay Lethal – appropriately titled Lethal Consequences – was great. They could have been one of the best duos of that era if given the opportunity to go wild.
My apologies if neither of these additions came as a surprise to you. But I bet you didn’t know that in between his run in TNA and heading to WWE developmental, Woods actually did a few stints for New Japan Pro Wrestling, including the 2010 Super J Tag Tournament where he teamed with Kota Ibushi against a very young Kushida and Gedo in the first round. The match is on YouTube…
Tyson Tomko
Remember in the early 2000s when Christian was one of the best heels on Monday Night Raw, whilst sleeping with Trish Stratus, and somehow found the time to cast a magic spell to make this muscular video game create-a-character come to life?
Tomko actually followed Christian to TNA and had a two-year run there, while also finding some success in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Who would have thought, right? He would later form a tag team with AJ Styles of all people, and the duo won the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the grand stage of Bound for Glory.
Zelina Vega
Yup. Before Zelina Vega was responsible for turning around Andrade Cien Almas’ career in WWE NXT, and well before she graced Smackdown Live with her presence, the fiery superstar was actually an in-ring competitor for TNA Wrestling.
Known only by the name Rosita, for most of her run she teamed up with her “cousin” Sarita, also known as Sarah Stock, who would later go on to become a trainer and backstage agent for WWE and the NXT brand. The two, now part of the Mexican America faction, captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion, hanging on to the gold for 130 days.
Ray Gonzalez
Gonzales is a Puerto Rican wrestler who has won numerous titles and competed for many different South and Central American wrestling promotions. He also competed as “Ray Fenix” for quite awhile, which is only a little bit confusing considering that Rey Fenix is one of the most popular lucha libre stars in the world right now.
To my recollection, he never actually spent a day in a TNA ring. Instead, this was one of those old school title switches in a foreign country that the promotion doesn’t technically acknowledge.
The whole thing was extremely convoluted and involved a promotion selling its shares to different characters, and a feud with Jeff Jarrett, that resulted in a TNA referee being knocked out, and an IWA ref running down to count the three, awarding Gonzalez with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.
Jarrett had the belt stripped from him later in the show because the NWA didn’t recognize the second referee as being legitimately sanctioned for the bout. It actually took eight years for the NWA, by that time well removed from TNA and Impact Wrestling as a company, to officially acknowledge Gonzalez as a former champion.
Curt Hawkins
In between his first run with WWE where he debuted as an Edge Head and won the tag titles with Zack Ryder, and his second run two years later where he embarked on the greatest losing streak of the modern era, Curt Hawkins had a very brief run on Impact Wrestling. Or… Global Force Wrestling? I don’t know.
During his time on the indies he did work with GFW and actually competed in the tournament to crown their first world champion, and then later arrived on Impact as a member of Team GFW during the promotional rivalry between the two companies. He teamed with Trevor Lee and actually won the Impact World Tag Team Championships, before dropping them one week later. Because of the way they film television, they were technically champions for all of one day.
Josh MatthewsPhoto Credit: Impact Wrestling YouTube
This one was pretty recently, but it lasted for a whole one week and was never spoken of again, so we’re throwing it on the list because it’s totally possible a good majority of you just weren’t watching the product at the time.
Matthews was very briefly revealed as the spiritual mentor of Matt Sydal, which made sense because at the time he drew more heat than just about anyone on the actual competitive roster.
The legend goes that Impact was looking into bringing on a full-time announcer to replace Josh on commentary, but things fell through and he ended up back at the booth. They dropped the angle, Matthews gave the belt back to Sydal, and it was never spoken of again.
Daivari
You probably know Shawn Daivari as the former manager of the incredibly controversial Muhammad Hassan, or later on as the manager for the Great Khali. If you watched ALL IN, you probably also saw him eat a Diamond Cutter from DDP during the NWA title match. He’s also the older brother of 205 Live star Ariya Daivari.
Aside from all that, he made his debut for TNA Wrestling back in 2008 working under the name Sheik Abdul Bashir. He had a somewhat solid two-year run with the promotion, capturing the TNA X-Division Championship on one occasion, before slipping into the background and eventually leaving the company altogether.
Ken Shamrock
Any old school NWA-TNA fans from the early years are probably rolling their eyes at me right now. Duh – obviously Ken Shamrock, MMA legend and former WWF Intercontinental Champion, has won a title as a member of the TNA roster. But let’s consider his big win happened NINETEEN years ago – god, I feel old – so I’m betting a whole lot of newer pro wrestling fans probably haven’t seen the original weekly pay-per-views.
So back before Impact Wrestling was a television show, TNA was a full-fledged part of the NWA and existed solely on weekly pay-per-view events. At the very first one of these events back in 2002, Ken Shamrock was brought in to add some name value to a brand new promotion, and actually captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the very first TNA main event.
I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Shamrock was the greatest champion of all time, but he did manage to hang on to the belt until the eighth weekly pay-per-view, before dropping the Ten Pounds of Gold to Ron Killings (aka R-Truth).
Sean “X-Pac” WaltmanCredit: YouTube.com
Much like Ken Shamrock, NWA-TNA brought in Mr. Waltman to add a little name value and legitimacy to their budding promotion, in the hopes of selling a few more weekly pay-per-views. He made his debut at Total Nonstop Action #13 and competed all over the card, including a few tag team spots with is old buddies Scott Hall and Road Dogg, before becoming a fixture of the newly created X-Division.
At Total Nonstop Action #17 Waltman competed in a ridiculous ladder match for the vacant NWA-TNA X Championship to win the gold for the very first time, fight against an eclectic group of athletes including AJ Styles, Ace Steel, the Maximo Brothers, Kid Kash and ECW’s Tony Mamaluke. He continued wrestling for the promotion off-and-on through 2006, and was even a part of the very first Lockdown event, and the very first Slammiversary event.
Jaxson Ryker
“Gunner” was brought to Impact television as a security guard for the Immortal faction, later becoming a full-fledged member of the team. There was a time where the promotion actually gave him a very strong push, strapping him with the TNA Television Championship and giving him a victory over Sting while the icon was TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
Later on he was repackaged with “The Cowboy” James Storm for a tag team that actually made a ton of sense. The two had good chemistry together, but ultimately the unit was just there to build them up and get Gunner over as a singles star, when he inevitably turned on his partner. With a run as tag team champion under his belt, he was pushed into some big time world title opportunities, earning multiple shots at the championship and competing in matches with some of the biggest names in the promotion’s history.
For whatever reason, Gunner’s hot-fire push to the top eventually fizzled as quickly as it began. He fell down the card week after week, until he was relegated to matches on TNA Xplosion, and later asked for his release.
Justin Gabriel
The former Nexus member had a very similar fate as Curt Hawkins, who signed up with Global Force Wrestling only to later find himself a part of an invasion angle on Impact Wrestling. He won a title that basically existed because Jeff Jarrett willed it into the universe for some reason – the King of the Mountain Championship – but like everyone else involved in the angle, left the promotion after the GFW angle came to an abrupt ending.
Sanada
Before Sanada returned to Japan, joined Los Ingobernables de Japon, put on a crazy amount of muscle, and learned how to properly style his hair, he was a member of the Impact Wrestling roster. He came to the promotion the pupil of Keiji Mutoh, largely because of Mutoh’s working relationship with Impact at the time. Does anybody remember Bound for Glory randomly being hosted in Japan awhile back? Yup. Same partnership.
Sanada won the X-Division Championship and did compete at a fairly high level during his time with Impact, but their track record handling Japanese stars and treating them like legitimate main event talent isn’t exactly stellar. He would later leave the promotion altogether, before signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling and never looking back.
REPORT: Rob Van Dam To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
According to a report from Fightful Select, Rob Van Dam is set to be the next inductee for the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2021.
In a report, that has since been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio former ECW and WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will be getting inducted into WWE’s Hall Of Fame this year.
RVD had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.
RVD will join Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, and The Great Khali in the Class Of 2021, with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, April 6th, which will be pre-taped. The ceremony will be airing on both the WWE Network and Peacock and will also include the Class Of 2021 which is made up of; nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Thunder Liger.
Edge Recalls Having To Retire From Wrestling: “There’s Emotional Fallout From That”
Edge recently spoke with Samoa Joe for his Grit and Glory series, and he reflected on his retirement from wrestling.
The Rated-R Superstar originally called time on his career back in 2011 due to what was seen as a career-threatening neck injury. Edge admitted that there is emotional fallout from a situation like that, but it’s now made him appreciate everything he does.
“The interesting thing about my scenario was I was told I don’t have a choice, so that in a way made it easier,” he commented on his initial retirement in 2011. “I didn’t have to sit on the fence and go, ok, do I have any more left? Do I have that? They’re like, no, you’re not cleared to do this anymore. What comes with that is having to pretty quickly wrap your mind around this thing, this idea that what you’ve wanted to do your entire life, and the only thing you’ve known your entire adult life is now gone. There’s emotional fallout from that.
“Once I got a sniff that this thing is possible, I got my butt in there and just kept moving and grinding to get to this point. I learned that I needed to save it because what that was was a reminder that every one could be the last one – ever aspect of this. Whether it’s talking to the guys in the locker room, talking to you now, or getting in that ring, I appreciate it.”
Edge also spoke about winning the WWE Championship with the company, and how once he did it once it became his goal to keep it up.
“I think it’s what we all set out to do if we get into this industry. That’s the pinnacle,” he noted. “You like to think that it’s going to happen, but you don’t ever know with this business; you just don’t know. You can have all the best laid out plans, and sometimes it just doesn’t happen.
“To have that happen…even if it was just initially for three weeks and it might not ever happen again, at least it happened. But that wasn’t my goal. My goal was I’m going to make it happen a lot more, and I’m going to solidify this thing.”(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
