Kevin Owens Shoots Down Rumor On Why He Missed This Past Weekend’s WWE Tour

WWE

As we noted earlier today, Sami Zayn cut a backstage promo at the WWE live event in Monterrey this past weekend, and noted that Kevin Owens had been “pulled” from the tour which included stops in Mexico and Peru. For story line purposes, Zayn explained Owens’ absence was due to Shane McMahon attempting to isolate him and Zayn from the Smackdown roster.

A rumor began circulating on the internet today that Owens might be dealing with some marital issues as his wife posted a cryptic message on Instagram which has lead people to believe Owens might have been unfaithful.

Furthermore, Owens has deleted his Instagram account, which continued to fuel fan speculation as seen below.

Owens has since posted the following on Twitter, shooting down the social media rumors:


Kevin Owens’ wife has made her Instagram profile private, but below is a screenshot of the message she posted leading to the current fan speculation:

