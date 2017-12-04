As we noted earlier today, Sami Zayn cut a backstage promo at the WWE live event in Monterrey this past weekend, and noted that Kevin Owens had been “pulled” from the tour which included stops in Mexico and Peru. For story line purposes, Zayn explained Owens’ absence was due to Shane McMahon attempting to isolate him and Zayn from the Smackdown roster.

A rumor began circulating on the internet today that Owens might be dealing with some marital issues as his wife posted a cryptic message on Instagram which has lead people to believe Owens might have been unfaithful.

Furthermore, Owens has deleted his Instagram account, which continued to fuel fan speculation as seen below.

Owens has since posted the following on Twitter, shooting down the social media rumors:

Social media is an absolute cesspool. The way some people try and ruin people’s lives for no apparent reason is genuinely depressing. My Instagram is gone, again and now people are going after my wife too. It’s disgusting. Needless to say, I would never do this to my family. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 4, 2017

Kevin’s name removed from family instagram bio, all posts of him have been deleted from all accounts and wife now private. Well shiiiiiit. Kevin Owens better avoid Twitter beef with Randy Orton #thatsalotofammo pic.twitter.com/3hs4X7BhpI — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) December 4, 2017

I don’t want to make baseless assumptions, so I’m not going to, but it appears that Kevin Owens is going through some marital issues. Apparently, he deleted his instagram. I’m not sure how significant that is, but @WredditOfficial seems to believe it’s telling. — MintyOscillator (@MintyOscillator) December 4, 2017



