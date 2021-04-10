Kicking Off WWE WrestleMania Night One Will Be…

6

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Mike Killam: I still don’t fully understand why they didn’t just let Drew McIntyre continue his excellent run as champion and build Bobby Lashley into a strong contender heading into a big match at WrestleMania. I could certainly have done without The Miz and his Money in the Bank shenanigans in the build-up. To me this feels like WWE getting the title off McIntyre just to put it back on him again, since he never got his real crowning moment in front of fans in 2020. The problem is they f–ked around and accidentally made Bobby Lashley into the star he should have been a decade ago, so people may be far less responsive to the quick turnaround here. Not that it matters, they’ll be back in the Thunderdome within 24 hours and can once again do whatever they want.

dougEwrestling: I’m torn on this one. Drew is one of my favorite wrestlers on any roster, but I’ve been waiting for Lashley to realize this moment for so long, and he really deserves it. Then again, Drew deserves the moment that he didn’t get last year in front of the fans. So could they really just have used Lashley as an experiment to get the belt back onto Drew just to have that moment? I hope not. If Drew does lose, please make it because of some amazing debut. Otherwise, I’m picking Drew here, but hoping the feud continues, for Lashley’s sake.

Matthew Wilkinson: Don’t expect a technical classic here, this one is going to be a fight. Both men really excel when they can be as physical as possible and push their opponents as far as possible, and that’s what they will do here in what should be a great match. Bobby Lashley deserves a longer run with the title, but this feels like WWE giving Drew the moment he should have had last year.

Colby Applegate: The road to get here wasn’t without complications. However, I hope what they offer in the ring helps us to forget the bumps along the way. I firmly believe this one should open the show. Imagine the pop Drew McIntyre will get as the first entrance in front of a stadium in over a year. It just makes sense. Bobby Lashley has finally become the All Mighty we knew he could be after years of dominating outside WWE. This should be his moment to prove he’s the new face of Monday Night Raw, but I fear the booking trend. It seems like WWE wants McIntyre to win the big one again, but this time in front of a real audience. I wouldn’t be opposed to Drew taking the title back for a short time if it means Lashley gets it back real soon. I’m rooting for Lashley, but I’m picking McIntyre.

