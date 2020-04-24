Killer Kross Reportedly Decided Upon His New WWE Name

According to a new report by Fightful Select, WWE’s newest talent, Killer Kross was the one who decided upon his new name.

It was revealed that Kross’ WWE name is going to be Karrion Kross and in a report from Fightful Select it was revealed that change was his plan. This is due to the connection with carrion, as that links in with the apocalypse.

Apparently Greek mythology has also played a part in the change, with Kharon being the ferryman who would transport souls across the rivers.

He also has a tattoo of ‘Kheiron,’ on his body, which proves that he has a clear connection to the name and why he chose it.