Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Appear In Cameo After NXT Main Event

This Wednesday night’s edition of WWE NXT wrapped up with a savaged Johnny Gargano limping through the parking lot of an abandoned building with help from his wife, Candice LeRae.

The so-called “Rebel Heart” of the black-and-yellow brand finished a long, storied rivalry with his former friend and bitter rival Tommaso Ciampa. The two beat each other senseless for nearly an hour at the command of Triple H himself, who stated in no uncertain terms that if their beef continued on they would both be fired.

If you go back and watch the footage, as Gargano and LeRae were walking through the parking lot at the end of the show, both Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux can be seen watching on from inside a car in the background.

Kross has been behind a series of mysterious, post-apocalyptic vignettes over the past several weeks. Last Wednesday, he was revealed as being behind the cryptic clips while Triple H was in the ring with Gargano and Ciampa – so it’s likely not a coincidence that he showed up to watch their final battle.