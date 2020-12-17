Killer Kross vs. Damian Priest Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Dexter Lumis To Host

NXT’s darkest characters will have a spotlight on January 6 for New Year’s Evil.

It is now confirmed that Killer Kross will face Damian Priest during the first special of 2021. This match was made after Priest claimed Scarlett does all of Kross’ dirty work, which led to Kross attacking Priest last week. Kross made his triumphant in-ring return this week by defeating Desmond Troy.

We also know that Dexter Lumis will haver the honor of hosting New Year’s Evil. As noted, the event will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

