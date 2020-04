Killer Kross made an appearance at the end of WWE NXT last night, attacking Tommaso Ciampa and making his presence known in the world of WWE.

However, in the world of WWE, the former IMPACT and Lucha Underground star will not be known as ‘Killer Kross.’ It isn’t a big surprise, but WWE has made the decision to change his name, getting rid of the ‘Killer’ part, which obviously doesn’t fit in with WWE’s PG environment.

Instead, within WWE he will be known as “Karrion Kross.”