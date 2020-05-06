Kimber Lee Joins Impact Knockouts Division, In-Ring Debut Announced

Kimber Lee has arrived in Impact Wrestling!

The so-called “Crown Jewel” made her debut on Impact television this Tuesday night, confronting Jessicka Havoc during a backstage talk show hosted by Madison Rayne. In her first interview for social media, Kimber told fans “keep your eyes pealed” and “don’t look away”.

For those unfamiliar with Kimber Lee, 29, she has been wrestling since 2011 and was the first female graduate of the CZW Dojo. She has held gold for AAW in Chicago, Chikara, Shimmer and Shine, and worked in WWE developmental and NXT under the name “Abbey Laith”.

Impact has already officially announced Kimber Lee vs. Havoc for next Wednesday’s episode, in what will be her in-ring debut for the promotion – sort of. She previously wrestled on the “RISE of the Knockouts” special put on by Impact and RISE in 2018.

Lee adds some serious skill and experience to an already stacked roster of Impact Knockouts, including the current champion Jordynne Grace, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, as well as Kylie Rae, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Su Yung and more.