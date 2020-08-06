Kimber Lee Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kimber Lee has officially signed with the company, continuing to develop its women’s division.
Kimber Lee first made her debut for IMPACT back on the May 12 episode and since then she has continued to impress with her work on the roster.
That has been showcased by the fact that she has now officially signed with the company on a long-term deal, with the company stating:
“As first reported by The Hype Magazine, Kimber Lee has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Lee makes an incredible addition to an already stacked roster, proving why IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts division is the greatest women’s division in professional wrestling today.”