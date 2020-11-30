King Corbin Challenges Murphy To A Rematch On 12/4 WWE SmackDown

It appears we will be getting a rematch on WWE SmackDown this week as King Corbin has challenged Murphy to a match this Friday.

Corbin went one-on-one with Murphy on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown after a backstage segment where he claimed that Murphy was trying to leech off the Mysterio family name.

The two men then ended up competing in a match where the Mysterio family ended up interrupting which helped Murphy pick up the victory.

Corbin then demanded a rematch between them, claiming he would be prepared for the interruptions this time around.