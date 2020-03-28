King Corbin Lion King’s Elias Off The Smackdown Set, Tamina Snuka Returns For 5-Way Brawl

Long Live The King

This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown featured a musical performance from Elias that was interrupted by his WrestleMania 36 opponent King Baron Corbin.

Corbin threw Elias over the railing of the elevated loft being used on the set, which has previously been seen on WWE NXT. When he attempted to climb back up to safety, Corbin – whether intentional or not – paid homage to Disney’s Lion King by blasting Elias with his scepter, sending him hurling all the way to the ground below.

Tamina Returns To The Blue Brand

Tamina Snuka returned to Friday Night Smackdown this week, kicking off a wild 5-way brawl between Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and all four of her challengers for next weekend’s WrestleMania title match.

The addition of Tamina to the 5-way elimination match came as a surprise to many, as she is in no way used as a regular on television. In fact, outside of WWE Live events, a short spot in this year’s Royal Rumble, and occasional appearances on Main Event, she hasn’t wrestled a match since WrestleMania 35.