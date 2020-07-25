King Corbin Puts A Hit Out On Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy Ready To Move On To “Something More Positive”

Jeff Hardy Ready To Move On

The “Charismatic Enigma” is ready to finally put Sheamus in his rearview mirror. Jeff Hardy won a Bar Fight over the Irish Superstar on Smackdown this week, delivering a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder in signature Hardy style.

The two have been involved in a controversial program for several months, which has seen Sheamus target Jeff’s history with drug and alcohol abuse in multiple over-the-top segments. After the Bar Fight victory, he says he’s ready to move on something a bit more positive. Highlights above.

King Corbin Puts A Hit On Matt Riddle

King Corbin has put a hit out on Matt Riddle. This week on Friday Night Smackdown, Corbin answered a challenge from the “Original Bro” and revealed that he will pay a “King’s Ransom” to anyone in the world that can prove Riddle doesn’t belong on WWE television.

The former UFC fighter responded to this Super Serious threat by nearly knocking Tony Nese’s lights out. Highlights below.