King Corbin Reportedly Unhappy With Plans For Matt Riddle’s Debut Program

Matt Riddle is set to begin his first rivalry as a full-fledged WWE Superstar, but according to a new report, the man slated to be his opponent isn’t exactly thrilled with the plans.

The UFC fighter-turned-pro wrestler made the jump from NXT to Friday Night Smackdown earlier this month, pinning the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles – who also happens to be the reigning Intercontinental Champion – in his first night on the job.

While many expected that this would put him in line for a shot at the title, and that may well happen down the line, the plan is currently for Riddle to begin mixing it up with King Baron Corbin.

If you’ve been paying attention to the fine details, this rivalry has actually been in the works for quite some time. Corbin was the man who eliminated Riddle from the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble – a decision that did not sit well with many of the Original Bro’s fans at the time.

During Riddle’s recent match with AJ Styles, there was also a very tense moment when he ended up outside of the ring and nearly came to blows with a ringside Corbin.

This all led to last night’s episode of Smackdown where, in the closing moments of the show, Riddle was invited into the ring by several of WWE’s top stars. He then joined Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy and The New Day in attacking Corbin, who had been trash-talking The Undertaker throughout the evening.

And that brings us to a new report from Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, who noted on Twitter that while this rivalry has been in the works for a very long time, Corbin only just recently found out… and he’s not happy.

As outlandish as this sounds, Cassidy’s report has been backed up by multiple other sources. Corbin reportedly “insisted” that Riddle “should have to defeat five enhancement talents” before actually getting a shot at him.

Given that Riddle’s debut saw him pin the Intercontinental Champion clean in the middle of the ring, somehow we just don’t see that happening.