King Corbin Reveals Matt Hardy Thanked Him For Being A “True Heel”

King Corbin was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he discussed being a true heel in WWE and the fact Matt Hardy thanked him for it.

Corbin admitted it can be tough, as he wants to be told he’s good at what he does, and everyone thinks you have to flip to fit into the ‘cool’ category.

“It’s frustrating because you want to be told you’re good at what you do,” said Corbin on WWE After The Bell. “It’s gratifying. I bust my ass to be the best heel on the face of the earth. You do it within the confines of what we’re allowed to do. I can go on social media and break all the rules and people would be nuclear. But I can’t. Number one, I’m a professional. Number two, it’s a respect thing for the company I work for because I love the company I work for. That’s when you’re good, when you can do it in the confines of PG. That’s hard to do. Especially with all these morons who want you to be cool and flip everybody off and say things. That’s not cool man, that’s just cheap.

However, Corbin did admit that he was gratified when Matt Hardy pulled him up to thank him for his heel work, with Vince McMahon and Triple H both believing he is doing a good job.

It can be frustrating because you just want somebody to go, ‘Hey man, you’re really good at making people hate you.’ Matt Hardy pulled me aside on a Europe tour and said, ‘I want to say thank you. You’re a true heel and you don’t care about what the internet says and it’s really hard to do nowadays and I appreciate it.’ Then I’m going, I’m good for two years. Because you’re getting it from people who matter. When Vince or Hunter are telling me I’m doing a good job, then I’m doing a good job.”

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.